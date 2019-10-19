Santa Barbara- S County

El Capitan campgrounds reopen after Real Fire

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 10:56 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:56 PM PDT

El Capitan campground evacuations lifted

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Just 24 hours after the Real Fire burned nearby and thick smoke filled the air, El Capitan campgrounds reopened to dozens of happy campers on Friday evening.

"The canyon looks beautiful," said Terri Bowman, Managing Partner at El Capitan Canyon Resort. "We had no damage. Everybody's safe and sound. And we're looking forward to a great weekend."

Even in the hectic moments after the fire broke out, evacuations from the local campgrounds, including Ocean Mesa RV and Campground, went smoothly. 

"What we learned yesterday is that each fire is different," Bowman said. "So we were really happy that we were prepared."

Twenty-five families visiting from Village School in Pacific Palisades were among those excited to be at the Canyon campground on Friday. The fifth grade class has been making the trip each October for the past three years.

"We were so, so hoping this trip would come through last night," said Lia Seabold. "It sent us into a panic."

There was even doubt during the school day earlier Friday that the students could make the trip this year.

"We'd all be celebrating, and we'd be in doubt, and now we're here," student Ella Temple said.

"I was really scared for the people who live here because I didn't want their houses to burn down," said Lily Crosby, another student.

 "And the animals," said Lily's mother, Maggie. "We were worried about the animals."

Thankfully firefighters made significant progress on the fire overnight, and then the school got the all clear Friday afternoon. 

"This [trip] has become a real tradition for them and their families," Bowman said. "So we feel a part of their celebration as well."

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

Celebrities' hidden talents
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Celebrities' hidden talents

On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Celebrities who have adopted
Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images

Celebrities who have adopted

9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

Fabulous actresses over 50
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners