Drinks at Dusk events at the Old Mission Santa Barbara kick off on June 13

Drinks at Dusk events kick off at Old Mission Santa Barbara. (Old Mission Santa Barbara)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 3rd annual Drinks at Dusk event at the Old Mission Santa Barbara kicks off on June 13.

This is the first in a series of events that give people the chance visit the Mission after-hours and meet with the Friars - while enjoying wine, beer and appetizers.

All of the proceeds from the event benefit the Mission Preservation Fund for the conservation and preservation of art, artifacts, buildings and the Historic Cemetary.

The events will take place on Thursdays, June 13, July 11, and August 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 each or a group special of 10 for $300. Sponsor tables are also available. For more information, click here.