Santa Barbara- S County

Dos Pueblos High School celebrates Class of 2019

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 11:59 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:59 PM PDT

Class of 2019 celebrates graduation on Dos Pueblos High School field in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - It's graduation season and Dos Pueblos High School held its 2019 graduation ceremony on Wednesday. 

About 500 seniors graduated this year. 

Speakers at the ceremony included the class president as well as the Principal. 

The ceremony included family and friends celebrating the seniors with horns and cheers. 

Some students decorated their mortarboards with the universities they will be attending in the fall. 

Although graduation can be very exciting for students, it can also prove to be a bittersweet rite of passage.

"I'm happy that all my friends and family are here, so I am thankful for them but also it is now sad to miss the homies and people that are close to off as we move off into different directions, but they will always be in our hearts," said senior Kano Fujino-Harmachis.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019
Wikimedia

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019

On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31