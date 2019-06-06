Dos Pueblos High School celebrates Class of 2019

Class of 2019 celebrates graduation on Dos Pueblos High School field in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - It's graduation season and Dos Pueblos High School held its 2019 graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

About 500 seniors graduated this year.

Speakers at the ceremony included the class president as well as the Principal.

The ceremony included family and friends celebrating the seniors with horns and cheers.

Some students decorated their mortarboards with the universities they will be attending in the fall.

Although graduation can be very exciting for students, it can also prove to be a bittersweet rite of passage.

"I'm happy that all my friends and family are here, so I am thankful for them but also it is now sad to miss the homies and people that are close to off as we move off into different directions, but they will always be in our hearts," said senior Kano Fujino-Harmachis.