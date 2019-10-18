Santa Barbara- S County

Dos Pueblo High School placed on temporary lockout in Santa Barbara, lockout has lifted

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 01:56 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 01:57 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dos Pueblo High School was placed on a temporary lockout in Santa Barbara on Friday. 

Santa Barbara Unified School District received an anonymous report that active shooters would come onto the campus at 1:20 p.m. 

The lockout was initiated immediately at Dos Pueblo High School. 

Dos Pueblos High School officials and Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office conducted a thorough investigation.

The investigation resulted in the admission by students that it was a hoax. 

The lockout was lifted by 1:10 p.m. 

Lockout is different from lockdown. In a lockout situation, students are recovered from outside of the building and the school secures a perimeter and locks all outside doors. In a lockdown, lights are turned off, classroom doors are locked, and students are told to remain quiet. A lockout typically happens when there is criminal activity near a school, but not on campus.

