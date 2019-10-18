Dos Pueblo High School placed on temporary lockout in Santa Barbara, lockout has lifted

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dos Pueblo High School was placed on a temporary lockout in Santa Barbara on Friday.

Santa Barbara Unified School District received an anonymous report that active shooters would come onto the campus at 1:20 p.m.

The lockout was initiated immediately at Dos Pueblo High School.

Dos Pueblos High School officials and Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office conducted a thorough investigation.

The investigation resulted in the admission by students that it was a hoax.

The lockout was lifted by 1:10 p.m.

Lockout is different from lockdown. In a lockout situation, students are recovered from outside of the building and the school secures a perimeter and locks all outside doors. In a lockdown, lights are turned off, classroom doors are locked, and students are told to remain quiet. A lockout typically happens when there is criminal activity near a school, but not on campus.