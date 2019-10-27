Domestic Violence victims remembered during vigil and walk

Victims remembered during Domestic Violence Awareness month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ten local victims are being remembered during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Domestic Violence Solutions hosted a vigil and walk at Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara.

They held a moment a silence and red the names of Lilia Munoz, Natalia Morozova, Elyse Marie Erwin, Ranae Marie Ronquillo, Kimberley Lannette Hamilton, Teresa Meza, Angela Laskey, Alexandra Tang, Heidi Nicole Hubecht and Antoinette Raygoza.

Survivors shared their stories too.

Many said they are dealing with the emotions but won't let the abuse define them.

Rusty's donated pizza for the event.

For more information visit https://dvsolutions.org or call 805-963-4458

A 24 crisis line can be reached by calling 805-964-5245 in Santa Barbara.