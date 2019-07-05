Santa Barbara- S County

Dog rescued by Santa Barbara police after falling off cliff

By:

Posted: Jul 04, 2019 04:08 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 06:23 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department rescued a dog that fell off a cliff Thursday morning. 

Police responded to a call of an injured dog at around 6:45 a.m. after a good Samaritan found him.

The dog was transferred to a local vet after being rescued. He was last seen on surveillance video at around 1 a.m. which is when he is believed to have fallen off of the cliff. 

The police department and the Santa Barbara County Animal Services are seeking the dog's owner. 

If the owner is not found they have already started looking for a committed foster home for the injured animal since he will need a lot a care following his surgeries. 

The dog will require surgery for his front left leg, back left leg and hip area according to Dog Adoption and Welfare Group (DAWG). 

Anyone who is able to provide a foster home for this injured dog is encouraged to contact DAWG.

The Santa Barbara Police Department also asks those who would like to donate to help keep the injured dog alive to head over to k-9pals.org.

The cost of his medical bills including surgeries are estimated to be between $10,000-$15,000 and donations could help keep the dog from being euthanized, according to police. 

 

 

