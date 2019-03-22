Direct Relief sending medical aid shipments to storm impacted areas here and abroad

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Direct Relief employees are busy preparing medical shipments for southern African regions destroyed by Cyclone Idai and Midwest communities reeling from historic flooding. (Credit: Beth Farnsworth)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Direct Relief is in the process of shipping out medical supplies to aid workers racing against the clock in southern African regions devastated one week ago by Cyclone Idai.

Some two million people in Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe and the port city of Beira were directly impacted by the monster storm that left entire villages under water and people clinging to trees and rooftops, waiting to be rescued.

"One thing to keep in mind is that the healthcare situation for many people living in these countries was really poor prior to the storm," said Dan Hovey, Emergency Response Manager for Direct Relief. "So, people that relied on access to anti-retro viral drugs, malaria medications, a lot of their vaccines ... they no longer have access to that. So what was originally a bad situation has now been made a whole lot worse."

Hovey said the first shipment will depart from the Santa Barbara warehouse in a couple of days.

"This is just the initial response phase and after that will be the recovery phase," Hovey said. "We expect an ongoing supoprt effort for the next year or so."

Forklifts were busy navigating the aisles of Direct Relief's Wallace Becknell Road facility Thursday, moving boxes of supplies between packing stations and shelves, waiting for the next FedEx truck to arrive.

"We're working with dozens of healthcare providers around greater Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri," said Damon Taugher, Direct Relief's Director of U.S. Programs.

Here in the states, historic floodwaters left Midwest communities along the Mississippi River damaged or underwater. Direct Relif's first shipments left Wednesday and Taugher said more supplies were going out Thursday.

"Support for evacuated populations," Taugher said. "We've sent some hygiene kits, hand sanitizers for people in shelters. We've had requests for vaccines to ensure people are vaccinated as the floodwaters recede and they go back into their homes."

Experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned Thursday that more than 200-million people in the Midwest are at risk of more flooding as Spring rains are expected to continue through May.

If you would like to donate to Direct Relief or learn more, click the link: https://www.directrelief.org/