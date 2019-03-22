Santa Barbara- S County

Direct Relief sending medical aid shipments to storm impacted areas here and abroad

Direct Relief: 'Shipping daily'

By:

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 05:49 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 21, 2019 05:50 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Direct Relief is in the process of shipping out medical supplies to aid workers racing against the clock in southern African regions devastated one week ago by Cyclone Idai.

Some two million people in Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe and the port city of Beira were directly impacted by the monster storm that left entire villages under water and people clinging to trees and rooftops, waiting to be rescued.

"One thing to keep in mind is that the healthcare situation for many people living in these countries was really poor prior to the storm," said Dan Hovey, Emergency Response Manager for Direct Relief. "So, people that relied on access to anti-retro viral drugs, malaria medications, a lot of their vaccines ... they no longer have access to that. So what was originally a bad situation has now been made a whole lot worse."

Hovey said the first shipment will depart from the Santa Barbara warehouse in a couple of days.

"This is just the initial response phase and after that will be the recovery phase," Hovey said. "We expect an ongoing supoprt effort for the next year or so."

Forklifts were busy navigating the aisles of Direct Relief's Wallace Becknell Road facility Thursday, moving boxes of supplies between packing stations and shelves, waiting for the next FedEx truck to arrive.

"We're working with dozens of healthcare providers around greater Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri," said Damon Taugher, Direct Relief's Director of U.S. Programs.

Here in the states, historic floodwaters left Midwest communities along the Mississippi River damaged or underwater. Direct Relif's first shipments left Wednesday and Taugher said more supplies were going out Thursday.

"Support for evacuated populations," Taugher said. "We've sent some hygiene kits, hand sanitizers for people in shelters. We've had requests for vaccines to ensure people are vaccinated as the floodwaters recede and they go back into their homes."

Experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned Thursday that more than 200-million people in the Midwest are at risk of more flooding as Spring rains are expected to continue through May.

If you would like to donate to Direct Relief or learn more, click the link: https://www.directrelief.org/

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Outside an Ojai home where elder abuse is suspected
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Outside an Ojai home where elder abuse is suspected

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall

Notable recalls of 2019
USDA via CNN

Notable recalls of 2019

On this day: March 22
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: March 22

Celebrities and their dogs
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Music Business Association

Celebrities and their dogs

America's 10 favorite dog breeds
American Kennel Club via CNN

America's 10 favorite dog breeds

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness

8 things to know about Powerball

8 things to know about Powerball

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots

Twitter top 25 most followers

Twitter top 25 most followers

On this day: March 21
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: March 21

NCAA Tournament by the numbers
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament by the numbers

World's happiest countries
MARVEL via Wikimedia Commons

World's happiest countries

Celebrity best friends
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrity best friends

On this day: March 20
Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

On this day: March 20

10 superfoods for spring
iStock/martinturzak

10 superfoods for spring

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018

Beautiful stars for every age
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Beautiful stars for every age