Cyclist seriously injured in crash on Painted Cave Road in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A cyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Painted Cave Road north of Highway 154 Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m.

A 30-year-old Santa Barbara man was riding his bicycle south on Painted Cave Road when he was hit by a Toyota Prius traveling northbound.

California Highway Patrol said the cyclist veered into oncoming traffic directly into the path of the Prius while navigating a curve in the road. The cyclist was hit by the car, ejected from the bicycle and slammed into the ground.

The cyclist suffered serious head injuries despite wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment. The driver of the Prius, a 70-year-old woman from Santa Barbara, was uninjured.

Painted Cave Road was briefly shut down while emergency responders were on scene.

The crash remains under investigation but CHP says drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors.