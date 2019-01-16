Creeks handle rain storm without any sign of flooding

Montecito resident Carla Flynn shovels dirt and debris near East Valley Road where she says it's blocked from going into a creek and sometimes ends up in her driveway. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Montecito creeks that overflowed with boulders and debris a year ago during a violent downpour handled the latest rain without a problem.

Throughout the day the rain was light to moderate. The strongest forecasted rain did not materialize.

Many of the cleared out channels worked as planned.

Debris was held back and muddy waters went gushing through. In some cases there were no areas of any significant rock or boulder movement, which is a concern in the damaged areas.

One resident Carla Flynn, struggled with a shovel to clear out dirt and debris near Buena Vista creek along East Valley Road. She says the runoff water is not all going into the creek and a berm is necessary to keep it from pooling up or going into her property.

"It is going over the bridge and then floods in front of my house," said Flynn. She says work was done on the opposite side of the road and it was helpful."They ended up doing the cleanup, scraping everything away and now it constantly needs maintenance."

This afternoon water was splitting off as it headed to the creek with some going in and some bypassing it.

Emergency responders including several different fire agencies, Search and Rescue, Sheriff, and the California Highway Patrol were present throughout the day to help any residents with concerns.

Neighborhoods were quiet and some of the Coast Village Road businesses were closed.

Olive Mill Road and Channel Drive had a "Road Closed" sign as it headed towards the Four Seasons Biltmore Hotel which did not book guests for the day.

The Montecito Inn also did not book guests or open its restaurants.

Some of the area schools were closed and classes were relocated to other campuses.