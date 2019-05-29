CPR, anti-opioid spray saves life of Santa Barbara man

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sheriff's issued Naloxone Hydrochloride, more commonly known by the brand name NARCAN®. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Quick action by Santa Barbara police and firefighters is being credited for saving the life of an overdose victim found in a car in Santa Barbara.

Last Thursday, police responded to a vehicle parked on the 500 block of West Alamar Avenue for a report of a man inside who appeared to not be breathing.

An officer and a bystander were able to remove the unconscious man from the vehicle and the officer began rendering first aid when discovered the man had no pulse. A second officer showed up and they worked together to perform CPR.

A faint pulse came back and the man started labored breathing. Santa Barbara City Fire personnel showed up and administered Narcan®, an anti-narcotic nasal spray. The man was fully revived from an apparent overdose.

Officials from the Santa Barbara Police Department said the man's life was saved due to the swift action by public safety professionals.