Cold Spring School District ranks #1 in the state as top school district

Students at Cold Springs Elementary School in Montecito. (Senerey de los Santos / KEYT.com)

Students at Cold Springs Elementary School in Montecito. (Senerey de los Santos / KEYT.com)

MONTECITO, Calif. - Cold Spring Elementary School District ranks as #1 school district in California according to EdSource.

This is the second year in a row where Cold Spring Elementary School District has been ranked among the top five school districts out of 1,098 California school districts.

This shows that they are the highest performing school district in the State of California.

Data collected from CAASPP shows students performing high in English and Math.

91.58% of students met or exceeded the standard in English for 2019.

90.53% of students met or exceeded the standard in Math for 2019.

Dr. Amy Alzina has been the Superintendent and Principal of Cold Spring School District for two years running.

Since the time she has been Principal and Superintendent she has seen a 14.15% growth in English Language Arts and a 19.23% growth in Math.

They use students formative data to inform decisions to provide help to student that need it.

Alzina says this shows that intervention and enrichment program is working as they're having students meet and exceed the standards.

To see the test results of 2019, click here.