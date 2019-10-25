Santa Barbara- S County

Cold Spring School District ranks #1 in the state as top school district

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 01:56 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 05:44 PM PDT

MONTECITO, Calif. - Cold Spring Elementary School District ranks as #1 school district in California according to EdSource. 

This is the second year in a row where Cold Spring Elementary School District has been ranked among the top five school districts out of 1,098 California school districts. 

This shows that they are the highest performing school district in the State of California. 

Data collected from CAASPP shows students performing high in English and Math. 

91.58% of students met or exceeded the standard in English for 2019.

90.53% of students met or exceeded the standard in Math for 2019.

Dr. Amy Alzina has been the Superintendent and Principal of Cold Spring School District for two years running. 

Since the time she has been Principal and Superintendent she has seen a 14.15% growth in English Language Arts and a 19.23% growth in Math. 

They use students formative data to inform decisions to provide help to student that need it. 

Alzina says this shows that intervention and enrichment program is working as they're having students meet and exceed the standards. 

To see the test results of 2019, click here

 

 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

Celebrities dress up for Halloween
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas

Celebrities dress up for Halloween

States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

Highest-paid comedians in 2019
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Highest-paid comedians in 2019

On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

White House Halloween 2019
Getty Images

White House Halloween 2019

Prince William through the years
Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William through the years

On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

Songs written about famous people
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Songs written about famous people

America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26