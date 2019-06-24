CHP looking for wrong way driver on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara police department are looking for the driver of an SUV that was traveling the wrong way on Highway 101 Saturday afternoon.

A CHP officer tried to make an enforcement stop on a red Chevy Tahoe for a vehicle code violation on Turnpike Road at Calle Real. The driver failed to yield and entered the US 101 northbound from Turnpike traveling the wrong way.

The pursuit was discontinued due to the dangerous conditions.

Later that day, the red Tahoe was located at El Sueno Road and Calle Real where CHP officers pursued the suspect vehicle again until they entered the US 101 southbound at SR-154 traveling the wrong way again.

The pursuit was again discontinued.

Santa Barbara police located the red Tahoe and attempted an enforcement stop but the driver fled from police officers too.

A CHP officer found the stopped red Tahoe on the side of southbound Highway 101 at Garden Street where they saw two men running from the vehicle.

The driver is described as a Hispanic male with a medium build, approximately 35 years of age with short black hair. The passenger is described as a Hispanic male wearing a baseball hat.

Officials are still looking for the two men who fled from the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at 805-967-1234.