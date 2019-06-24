Santa Barbara- S County

CHP looking for wrong way driver on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 04:18 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 04:36 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara police department are looking for the driver of an SUV that was traveling the wrong way on Highway 101 Saturday afternoon.

A CHP officer tried to make an enforcement stop on a red Chevy Tahoe for a vehicle code violation on Turnpike Road at Calle Real. The driver failed to yield and entered the US 101 northbound from Turnpike traveling the wrong way. 

The pursuit was discontinued due to the dangerous conditions. 

Later that day, the red Tahoe was located at El Sueno Road and Calle Real where CHP officers pursued the suspect vehicle again until they entered the US 101 southbound at SR-154 traveling the wrong way again. 

The pursuit was again discontinued. 

Santa Barbara police located the red Tahoe and attempted an enforcement stop but the driver fled from police officers too. 

A CHP officer found the stopped red Tahoe on the side of southbound Highway 101 at Garden Street where they saw two men running from the vehicle. 

The driver is described as a Hispanic male with a medium build, approximately 35 years of age with short black hair. The passenger is described as a Hispanic male wearing a baseball hat. 

Officials are still looking for the two men who fled from the vehicle.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at 805-967-1234.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

Paul McCartney through the years
Getty Images

Paul McCartney through the years