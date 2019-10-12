Santa Barbara- S County

CHP looking for suspect in car and foot pursuit in Santa Barbara

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 11:57 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 05:42 PM PDT

Man linked to high speed pursuit loses Sheriffs deputies CHP off Jesusita Trail

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is looking for a man involved in a Thursday night car and foot pursuit in Santa Barbara. 

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday night on the US 101 northbound by Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara. 

A CHP Santa Barbara Area Unit observed a gray Mazda with expired registration tabs. 

The officers attempted to make an enforcement stop on the vehicle and directed the driver to exit the freeway at Patterson Avenue. 

Instead, the driver accelerated and exited the freeway at Patterson Avenue. 

Officers activated their sirens and pursued the vehicle. 

The vehicle turned right on Patterson Avenue and traveled northbound at 60 to 65 mph. 

The vehicle then made a right turn onto Cathedral Oaks before traveling eastbound at 70-80 mph. 

The vehicle eventually turned left from Foothill Road to North Ontare Road before hitting a dead end. 

The identified solo male driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area. 

Officers lost sight of him during the short foot pursuit. 

A search was conducted of the area but the suspect was not located. 

The Mazda was impounded for further investigation. 

There were no injuries to CHP personnel or damage to any property resulting from the pursuit. 

This incident is under investigation. 

CHP encourages anyone with any details to call Santa Barbara CHP Office at 805-967-1234. 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

