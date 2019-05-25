CHP launches annual Maximum Enforcement Period for Memorial Day Weekend

A California Highway Patrol officer uses a radar gun to catch speeding drivers. (Courtesy: Joyce Roberson)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol launched its annual Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP), as Memorial Day Weekend begins.

This year, seat belt usage is the focus of the MEP which runs from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 27.

CHP officers will saturate highways throughout California looking for drivers who are not buckled up, and impaired and speeding drivers.

Nearly half of all vehicle occupants killed last Memorial Day weekend were not wearing seatbelts.