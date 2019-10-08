Santa Barbara- S County

CHP Buellton officers conduct another operation to catch speeding cars

Posted: Oct 08, 2019

BUELLTON, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol office in Buellton conducted another saturation patrol to catch speeding cars.

CHP says its officers conducted the operation Monday on Highway 246 near Tularosa Road and Lompoc.

Around 15 citations were issued over an hour for various reasons, including speeding.

The Buellton CHP office is using the operation as a chance to remind people to slow down, don't drive distracted, and wear a seat belt.

The office previously conducted operations on Highway 101 at Highway 154 and Highway 154 just west of the Highway 246 roundabout. 

Officers asked its Facebook followers to comment on where they might like to see a saturation patrol next.

