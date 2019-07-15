Santa Barbara- S County

CHP arrests driver accused of crashing into Isla Vista apartment

By:

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 06:55 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 06:56 PM PDT

Man arrested in Isla Vista crash

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The man accused of crashing his car into an Isla Vista apartment turned himself in to authorities on Saturday night, less than 24 hours after the incident.

The CHP said 18-year-old Danyale Tareale Guy Jr. was booked into the Santa Barbara County jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, and vandalism.

Officers said Guy drove a 2006 Nissan Altima, that was not registered in his name, into the wall of an apartment on the 6700 block of Del Playa Friday night after being told to leave a party.

Guy is also suspected of hitting several cars and a pedestrian with the car before ditching it a few blocks away and taking off.

The female victim sustained minor injuries and is going to be OK.

About 12 residents were displaced because Guy hit a gas line with the car.

Dale is a Goleta resident from the Los Angeles area.

The CHP said alcohol may be a factor in the incident.

 

 

