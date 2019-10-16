Santa Barbara- S County

Santa Barbara's Catholic Charities handling increased needs

Food, clothing and other aid available

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 11:47 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:30 PM PDT

Catholic Charities says with the temporary set back at the Unity Shoppe it is ready to handle the increased requests from those in need. (John Palminteri /KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Catholic Charities of Santa Barbara County says it's available to handle the increased flow of people in need that may be increasing with the recent temporary shut down of the Unity Shoppe.

Already it serves thousands of clients from Santa Maria to Carpinteria daily.  "It's a big county, and we cover every corner of it. We're seeing more people. I think we can handle more people," said Catholic Charities Manager Brian Clark.

Recently, the FoodBank added another distribution site at the Catholic Charities office on Haley Street.

A load of fruits and vegetables are available daily along with canned goods and snacks. It's part of a sweeping net of services to help those who are facing challenging times.

"It's a monthly struggle, a weekly struggle, to stay afloat here," said Clark. "We provide weekly food, we have a rental assistance program, we do clothes vouchers here at the thrift store. We help people get set up in a new apartment with furniture."

One regular client at the Catholic Charities Food Pantry picked up a good selection of essential from the shelves.

"This helps a lot. This place is like a Godsend. I do appreciate this place," said Claire Frances Dickerman.

Often one person will tell another in need.  

"I tell them, I say 'Hey, you might need to come for some free food,'" she said.

It's apparent. The numbers have jumped significantly in the last couple of years.

"The weekly food is probably about $60-worth of food a week and if you add that up in the course of a month it really helps people that don't have to spend that  money on food budget to cover some other areas," said Clark.

The Thrift Store is also a money generator for the overall budget.

Tuesday there was a 75%-off sale out front that created a lot of interest from people popping by or making one of the many donations that come in by the bag loads.

"People should know that the things they donate to the thrift store are helping other people as well. It's helping us to buy food but it is also coming back to clients that need clothes and household items," said Clark.

Catholic Charities began in 1924. It provides services regardless of a person's faith.

For more information, click here

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

Fabulous actresses over 50
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Celebrities' fears, phobias revealed
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Celebrities' fears, phobias revealed

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes

On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being