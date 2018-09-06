SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Santa Barbara- S County

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District has a new fire chief

Greg Fish will lead district

By:
  • Newsroom Staff

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 11:52 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 11:52 AM PDT

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District has announced a new fire chief.

Greg Fish will lead the district after 31 years of fire service with the city of Glendale.

Fish came out on top after a nationwide search with the top candidates going through extensive interviews.

“I am excited and humbled to be part of the Carpinteria-Summerland team. I look forward to learning how the department can better serve the community and leading that effort,” said Fish.

Fish was born in the Los Angeles area and earned a BA in Organizational Leadership from Woodbury University and a Master of Public Administration from California State University Northridge. 

Fish is taking over for Chief Ray Navarro, who has been chief for the past two years.

Fish takes over on Oct 1, 2018.

