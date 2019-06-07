Capybaras set to return to the Santa Barbara Zoo

(Santa Barbara Zoo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo announced that the world's largest rodents will return to the zoo Friday.

Two capybaras will go on display at the Zoo. They are sisters who are less than one year old.

The capybaras were born August 5, 2018, at the Greater Vancouver Zoo where they were hand-raised after their mother died. A total of five siblings were hand-raised.

"They don't have names yet, but do have personalities," said Melanie Story, the mammal keeper who has cared for them during their 30-day quarantine. "The one that is currently lighter in color is more comfortable around people and braver in new situations, even though they were both hand-reared. But they are still not mature and it will be exciting to see how they change as they grow."

The capybaras' exhibit is next to the zoo's train station. It's also right next to the female giant anteaters' exhibit where a temporary fence currently separates them.

Keepers are making careful introductions in hopes that the two species will co-inhabit the exhibit in the future.

"Capybaras have always been a favorite with our guests, and we have been asked repeatedly over the last few years when will get them back," said Dr. Julie Barnes, Vice President of Animal Care and Health. "Having a mixed species exhibit can be very enriching for the animals, provided it can be done safely. But it always depends on the individual animals as to how well it works."

The Zoo's adult female giant anteater Anara is currently on exhibit with her female twins, Fancy Nancy Drew and Maria Luisa. They were born at the Zoo in November 2017.

The Zoo's male giant anteater Ridley has his own quarters but will soon return to the exhibit next to the female anteater exhibits, which was most recently occupied by two koalas who were on a one-year loan.

Adult male giant anteaters do not interact with females unless they are breeding.

The capybaras, along with many others animals at the zoo, can be sponsored and named by making a donation to the Santa Barbara Zoo's Foster Feeder fund. The fund covers the cost of the animal food bill at the zoo each year.

For more information, contact the Zoo's Institutional Advancement Department for details at 805-962-5339 or visit the Zoo's website.