SBCF Captain Dave Zaniboni tours NewsChannel 3 with successor

Capt Dave Zaniboni retires as Santa Barbara County Fire Dept Public Information Officer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Soon-to-be-retired Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Dave Zaniboni visited NewsChannel 3 with his successor Capt. Daniel Bertucelli on Wednesday.

For the past four years Zaniboni has been the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. He has worked as a firefighters for 33 years.

KEYT and Santa Barbara County Fire have had a long and successful partnership keeping residents informed of events happening across the county. Bertucelli looks to continue this legacy.

Zaniboni said he will be golfing more often than he used to. He said he will be working part time at a local course, too.

Bertucelli said he is excited for his new post.

Both of them sat on the TV set for a group photo before saying goodbye.