Cancer survivors and their families get free surfing lessons and beach day

The Surf Happens Foundation sponsored the 8 th annual Camp Hana Hou on Saturday. (Photo: Surf Happens Foundation)

The Surf Happens Foundation sponsored the 8 th annual Camp Hana Hou on Saturday. (Photo: Surf Happens Foundation)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Surf Happens Foundation sponsored the 8th annual Camp Hana Hou in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

The event was a free surfing camp for 52 kids out-living cancer and their families at Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria.

The Surf Happens Foundation partnered with Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, and Cottage Hospital. It was funded by The Keiki Paddle and Brittingham Family Foundation and sponsored by Channel Islands Surfboards.

“This camp is amazing for these families who have been through the toughest of challenges, to give them a happy and safe place to feel free is incredibly important, ” says Cottage Hospital social worker Sebastian Lebeau.

Participants enjoyed surfing, and beach games as well as other water activities.

Each participant was also offered a scholarship to attend a full-week surfing camp at Surf Happens Surf Camp.