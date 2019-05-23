Santa Barbara- S County

Busy summer travel season takes off at Santa Barbara Airport

Experts predict record-breaking summer air travel

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 07:10 PM PDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 07:20 PM PDT

SB Airport prepares for start of summer travel season

A potentially record-breaking summer travel season is about to take off, and the Santa Barbara Airport is getting ready for it.

“Memorial Day of course is right around the corner,” airport spokesperson Deanna Zachrisson said. “It’s anticipated to be very very busy all over the country, and here. So we’re gearing up for that.”

The airline industry’s U.S. trade group predicts a record number of people will fly on U.S. airlines between June and the end of August.

More travelers make parking a priority. Santa Barbara Airport is re-opening a long-term parking lot near Hollister Avenue and Fairview Avenue. The lot offers shuttle service to the terminal.

“There have been some busy days already this spring where we had to get creative with fitting cars in our parking lot,” Zachrisson said. “So we’re just trying to be prepared. If folks come to the airport, we don’t anybody not being able to find a place to park.”

The number of passengers traveling through Santa Barbara Airport has already been climbing.

The airport says its traffic has grown nearly 20 percent in just the first four months of 2019. 

“It wasn’t too busy for the first couple of years that I’ve been here,” airport volunteer Vince Wood said. “But in the last year or so there’s a lot more traffic. And I think that’s because you’ve got a lot more airlines using this place.”

Contour Airlines and Sun Country Airlines began serving Santa Barbara Airport last year. Sun Country’s seasonal service to Minneapolis resumed on Wednesday. In order to meet demand, the airline will offer four direct flights a week to Minneapolis, twice as many as last year.

The route between Santa Barbara and the Twin Cities has become a popular one.

“This is the warmest we have been since… November,” Sue Yeager said after taking the Sun Country flight to Santa Barbara on Wednesday. “St. Paul is really cold.”

And another option for flyers is on the way. Delta Airlines will return to the airport and offer direct flights to Salt Lake City, beginning in August.

Santa Barbara Airport is seeing more passengers now than it has in years, but that does not mean the experience has become turbulent. 

“This airport is the easiest airport to fly in and out of,” said Becca Gordon before she boarded a flight back home to Cleveland. “So that made traveling a little bit better.”

With a strong summer season, 2019 could see the most annual passengers at Santa Barbara Airport since before the economic recession in 2009.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later
Mark Davis/Getty Images

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later

20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

1990s top supermodels today
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

1990s top supermodels today

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

On this day: May 21
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On this day: May 21

Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time

Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18