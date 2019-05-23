Busy summer travel season takes off at Santa Barbara Airport

SB Airport prepares for start of summer travel season

A potentially record-breaking summer travel season is about to take off, and the Santa Barbara Airport is getting ready for it.

“Memorial Day of course is right around the corner,” airport spokesperson Deanna Zachrisson said. “It’s anticipated to be very very busy all over the country, and here. So we’re gearing up for that.”

The airline industry’s U.S. trade group predicts a record number of people will fly on U.S. airlines between June and the end of August.

More travelers make parking a priority. Santa Barbara Airport is re-opening a long-term parking lot near Hollister Avenue and Fairview Avenue. The lot offers shuttle service to the terminal.

“There have been some busy days already this spring where we had to get creative with fitting cars in our parking lot,” Zachrisson said. “So we’re just trying to be prepared. If folks come to the airport, we don’t anybody not being able to find a place to park.”

The number of passengers traveling through Santa Barbara Airport has already been climbing.

The airport says its traffic has grown nearly 20 percent in just the first four months of 2019.

“It wasn’t too busy for the first couple of years that I’ve been here,” airport volunteer Vince Wood said. “But in the last year or so there’s a lot more traffic. And I think that’s because you’ve got a lot more airlines using this place.”

Contour Airlines and Sun Country Airlines began serving Santa Barbara Airport last year. Sun Country’s seasonal service to Minneapolis resumed on Wednesday. In order to meet demand, the airline will offer four direct flights a week to Minneapolis, twice as many as last year.

The route between Santa Barbara and the Twin Cities has become a popular one.

“This is the warmest we have been since… November,” Sue Yeager said after taking the Sun Country flight to Santa Barbara on Wednesday. “St. Paul is really cold.”

And another option for flyers is on the way. Delta Airlines will return to the airport and offer direct flights to Salt Lake City, beginning in August.

Santa Barbara Airport is seeing more passengers now than it has in years, but that does not mean the experience has become turbulent.

“This airport is the easiest airport to fly in and out of,” said Becca Gordon before she boarded a flight back home to Cleveland. “So that made traveling a little bit better.”

With a strong summer season, 2019 could see the most annual passengers at Santa Barbara Airport since before the economic recession in 2009.