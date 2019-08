The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara hosted a Fiesta Car Show Sunday Morning. (Oliver Forster/ KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara hosted a Fiesta Car Show Sunday Morning.

The show took place at 632 East Canon Perdido Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Attendees were able to enjoy food trucks, live music vendors, cold beer, raffle prizes and cars of all types and all years, according to the event's Facebook page.

The proceeds from the car show will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.