Santa Barbara- S County

Bobcat -- not mountain lion -- spotted at UCSB campus

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 03:08 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:24 PM PDT

Mountain Lion sightings dont all add up

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - A reported sighting of a mountain lion at the UC Santa Barbara campus turned out to be a different feline species: a bobcat.

University officials confirmed that a reported sighting of a mountain lion on campus Tuesday afternoon was inaccurate. 

Officials say the animal in question was actually a bobcat that has lived in the area for many years without any issues.

An emergency alert was sent out by the university on Tuesday of a mountain lion sighting west of the Orfalea Childcare Center. Less than an hour later, another alert was sent clarifying that the animal was a bobcat.

Tuesday's false alarm comes less than 24 hours after a credible sighting Monday night. 

Bobcats are a significantly smaller species of animal and are unlikely to pose any threat to humans. 

The university has confirmed mountain lion sightings on campus recently and anyone in the area is still advised to be aware of your surroundings and report any sightings. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Most anticipated babies of all time
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Most anticipated babies of all time

On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Hollywood's celebrity moms
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hollywood's celebrity moms

Best, worst states for speeding tickets
iStock/(slobo)

Best, worst states for speeding tickets

On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5