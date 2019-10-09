Bobcat -- not mountain lion -- spotted at UCSB campus

Mountain Lion sightings dont all add up

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - A reported sighting of a mountain lion at the UC Santa Barbara campus turned out to be a different feline species: a bobcat.

University officials confirmed that a reported sighting of a mountain lion on campus Tuesday afternoon was inaccurate.

Officials say the animal in question was actually a bobcat that has lived in the area for many years without any issues.

An emergency alert was sent out by the university on Tuesday of a mountain lion sighting west of the Orfalea Childcare Center. Less than an hour later, another alert was sent clarifying that the animal was a bobcat.

Tuesday's false alarm comes less than 24 hours after a credible sighting Monday night.

Bobcats are a significantly smaller species of animal and are unlikely to pose any threat to humans.

The university has confirmed mountain lion sightings on campus recently and anyone in the area is still advised to be aware of your surroundings and report any sightings.