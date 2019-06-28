Blind and visually impaired athletes race at Santa Barbara's Nite Moves 5k with help from volunteers

Blind athletes conquer Nite Moves 5k

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More than a dozen blind and visually impaired athletes competed in Santa Barbara's Nite Moves 5K on Wednesday, crossing the finish line with their volunteer guides.

It was all made possible through a collaboration with Bond Fitness and the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara.

Members of Bond Fitness volunteered their time to train the athletes for six weeks leading up to the event using human guide techniques.

Through the partnership, strong bonds were formed along with the possibility of training for future events.