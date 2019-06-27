Santa Barbara- S County

Owner of pet rescued from home of Saddam Hussein to sign book chronicling dog's story

Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A special book-signing event at Chaucer's Books in Loreto Plaza Wednesday night puts a renewed focus on Saddam Hussein, the late and former President of Iraq, and a lone survivor of his palace in Baghdad.

The Hussein family's small pet dog now lives in Santa Barbara; her American name is Liberty Pearl.

The dog's new owner is author Wendy Dale Young, who wrote a book that chronicles how the Coton de Tulear survived the palace bombings in 2003 during the Iraq War.

Young will be signing copies of her new book, "Behind the Eyes of Liberty Pearl."

"I think it's kind of fascinating that what could only be a horrifying experience and surrounded by so much destruction that these soldiers were able to find this dog and for the dog to be in a state of mind to accept help," said Jareme Magara, Manager of Chaucer's Bookstore. "That sort of speaks to some sort of strength in itself."

Wednesday's book signing starts at 7:00 p.m. at Chaucer's Books in Loreto Plaza at State St. and Las Positas St.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the DAWG Rescue organization off Patterson Ave. near Goleta.

 

