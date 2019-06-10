Update: At risk missing woman in Santa Barbara found safe

At-risk missing woman, Donna Keane (Santa Barbara Police Department)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

Keane was discovered safe by her neighbors, according to Santa Barbara Police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Santa Barbara Police Department is looking for an at-risk woman missing.

Donna Keane, 70, was last seen this morning around 8:30 a.m. in the area of State and Cota in Santa Barbara.

She is 5'5 ft., 103 pounds with brown hair and gray eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black fedora hat, black sweatshirt and black pants with flower patterns.

She is known to walk to Montecito, Salinas Street and Cliff Drive.

Anyone with information should contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2300 or 911.