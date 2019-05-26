Annual I Madonnari Street Painting Festival kicks off in Santa Barbara

(Courtesy of Oliver Forster/ KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival took place Saturday in Santa Barbara.

The three-day event kicked off at Santa Barbara's Old Mission.

Despite the gloomy weather and possibility of rain, the festivities went on. The concrete came to life with colorful drawings and paintings.

Local artist Pedro De La Cruz made a piece of an angel holding a heart and says the message of his art is to help spread love, light, and positivity.

"Everyone gets the opportunity to show off their skills. Everyone is welcome to be a part of it. every part of the world," said De La Cruz.

The festival will continue until Monday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Old Mission.

Proceeds from the festival will help benefit the Children's Creative Project which is a non-profit program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.