Ammo restrictions go into effect July 1

Rick Dodge, co-owner of Dodge City Shooters Supply, says the DOJ is still trying to figure out how California will implement new ammo restrictions July 1. (Credit: Beth Farnsworth)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Gun owners in California are keeping a close eye on the calendar. New restrictions go into effect, weeks from now, for ammo purchases.

Owners of gun supply stores say they are seeing a spike in ammunition purchases -- some by as much as 50-percent -- ahead of Prop 63's new enforcement by the Department of Justice.

Currently, buying a box of bullets is normal retail, however, that all changes come July 1.

"All ammo has to be behind the counter, can't be accessible to any customers, and you'll have to go through a quick check or background check to get ammunition," said Rick Dodge, co-owner of Dodge City Shooters Supply in Santa Barbara.

Dodge said in some cases, those background checks can take up to 10-days.

Voters approved prop 63 back in 2016 but Governor Gavin Newsom built in bullet restrictions in hopes of preventing mass shootings.