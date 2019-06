Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images The stage during Fox's "American Idol" finale at the Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016, in Hollywood, California.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's time to warm up those vocal cords. American Idol is set to hold auditions in Santa Barbara this summer.

Singers will try to impress the Idol judges on August 23, in Santa Barbara.

Anyone interested in trying out for the iconic singing competition should sign up online.

To try out, you must be an American citizen between the ages of 15 and 28. More information can be found on the American Idol website.