All-female skateboarding group hopes to encourage more women to ride

Coast Carvers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An all-female skateboarding crew is making waves in Isla Vista and Santa Barbara, creating a safe atmosphere for women to learn how to ride.

Coast Carvers was created by UC Santa Barbara student Alaska Yokota, who wanted to include more women in the male-centric sport.

The group meets weekly and also holds special skate sessions at various locations, including The Orchid Skate Park at The Dos Pueblos Orchid Farm in Goleta.

You can find the group on Facebook to learn more.