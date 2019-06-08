Abused puppy gets adopted in Santa Barbara County

(Santa Barbara County Animal Services)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - An abused puppy turned into the Santa Barbara County Animal Services facility was adopted Friday.

Koa received surgery around muzzle after having a rubber band tied around it that left behind lacerations.

The puppy also had to have surgery on the tail after it was unprofessionally cropped causing the abused animal pain.

The surgeries were performed at the Buellton Veterinary Clinic.

Koa was adopted by a local Veterinary Internist, Dr. Nell Barash.

Dr. Barash will continue caring for Koa's injuries.