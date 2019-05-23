A new unique American flag hangs in Santa Barbara to honor first responders

A uniquely made American flag with fire hoses from two local disasters has now been hung on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With a special ceremony leading in to Memorial Day weekend local first responders were brought together for a special presentation of a unique American flag.

"I think it is really indicative of our community that we will never forget," said Hazel Blankenship with the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

The large American flag has now been installed at 1187 Coast Village Road. It is a collaborative plan with the property owners Hank Hurst and Rich Rosen (H & R Investments) along with the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation. The flag measures 17 by nine feet.



Retired firefighter John Carrillo created the flag with hoses used in the 2017 Thomas Fire and the 2018 Montecito Mudflow disaster.

Different versions of it have been crafted and sold to raise money for the Claeyssens Foundation. Some are hanging at the Santa Barbara Superior Courthouse.



"It's made from the actual hose used during that time. It's both Santa Barbara and Montecito Fire hose," said John Blankenship in the dedication. He was flanked by many first responders from local agencies.



The flag is in a special glass case. It will be lit up at night.

Next to it is a fire hose signed by firefighters who were on the front line of the incidents and worked around the clock to save lives and property.



Hurst said, "they were in our driveway, they were camped on our streets, without them the fire would have come across jumped our street and burned our home and come down straight down to here (to Coast Village Road.)"



The flag and the message will have long lasting memories locally and for those coming into the area who remember the tragedies.



"We were at ground zero," said Hurst. "With 21 people dying around us it was unbelievable. So many people will stop here talk to the community and ask how did this come about. It will be here. It will always be here."

