A new commercial kitchen is named after 'Nancy Weiss'

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The new commercial kitchen called 'Nancy's Kitchen' has officially opened its doors in Santa Barbara.

The kitchen is named after Nancy Weiss, who is the Director of Food Service for Santa Barbara Unified School District. She's been bringing her mobile café to two of the United Boys & Girls sites to serve free meals to the members, serving 130,300 meals in 2018.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County celebrated its opening in late May, along with Mayor Cathy Murillo, City Manager Paul Casey, Project Manager Bruce Blodorn, Rich Ridgway, and Nancy Weiss.

Weiss said, "Teaching kids to cook is a fundamental key to the door which enables them to feed their soul by feeding others and themselves food they've created with their own two hands, their head and their hearts!"

The new commercial kitchen is located at the Westside Unit at 602 W Anapamu Street.