50th Law Enforcement Torch Run to arrive in Santa Barbara Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final leg of the 2019 Santa Barbara County's Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch run will arrive in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

A ceremony will be held at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's headquarters at around 12:30 p.m.

This year there are 70 volunteer runners from seven different south Santa Barbara county agencies.

On Tuesday, the torch made its way from San Luis Obispo County through northern Santa Barbara County with stops in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Buellton.

Dispatcher Jazzmine Deforest and her sons will run up the hill with the Flame of Hope, and then they will run down with the flame to pass onto the next runner.

This event is a special tradition in Santa Barbara County.