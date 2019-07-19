Health

350 no smoking, no vaping signs going up in Santa Barbara

Citywide smoke-free effort paid by tobacco tax



Posted: Jul 19, 2019 08:59 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:13 PM PDT

No smoking and no vaping signs have gone up throughout Santa Barbara.  (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After months of planning and the establishment of a new strict ordinance, an all-out effort is underway to inform the public of the new no-smoking, no-vaping law in Santa Barbara.

Assistant to the City Manager Nina Johnson has been ushering the program through review committees and launching the outreach campaign, while the police department has been adding enforcement.

Warnings and citations have been given out recently. For some with a first time contact it could be a conversation and the snuffing out of a cigarette. For those who are repeat offenders or do not want to comply, they could get written up with a citation.

350 signs have gone up in parking lots and along sidewalks.

"Key points of entry to the city, at the railroad depot, near the tour buses, at the airport and the courthouse," said Johnson. "Everyone knows, especially our visitors."

She says at parks the signs will look different from what people see downtown. There are six different designs that had to be approved by the city depending on where they were going up. Bilingual signs will be posted in certain city areas.

A large sign greets people walking on to the historic Stearns Wharf. 

"We have some fires on Stearns Wharf that have been very devastating even just a couple of weeks ago we had a small fire here," said Johnson. Investigators have not determined a cause, but many past fires are linked to cigarettes lodged into the cracks of the planks.

Those butts are also a beach area environmental issue. "Volunteers pick up thousands of cigarette butts during beach cleanups, so we know this is a very big issue citywide," Johnson said.

The law also makes it clear there's no vaping as well.

Smoking is allowed in private buildings, cars and some bar and restaurant patios as approved by the owners. Information on the law is being sent to every city resident. An online video can also be viewed.

The cost of the program including the signs and brochure are paid for by the Tobacco Tax fund in California.





