2019's Jr Spirit of Fiesta helps raise money for cancer foundation

Naja Hill Eryn Shugart , Senior Development Director of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and Junior Spirit of Fiesta, 10 year old, Paloma Valenzuela team up to raise money for cancer.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This year's Junior Spirit of Fiesta, 10 year old, Paloma Valenzuela, is doing more than just dance. She worked her way to becoming the Jr Fiesta while also raising money for a friend and others who have cancer.

"We raised $1,000 for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation," said 2019 Jr Spirit of Fiesta Paloma Vanezuela.

10-year-old Paloma Valenzuela heard her friend was sick with cancer, and she decided to help.



"She is so friendly and nice and then she had cancer, and she couldn't dance anymore, and she was very sad and I wanted to make a difference," said Vanezuela.

Valenzuela took part in the Foundation's youth philanthropy program.

"Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation provides financial educational and emotional assistance to local families who have a child battling cancer," said Senior Development Director of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Eryn Shugart.

The youth program has raised $15,000 annually in the last three years.

"It's so incredible it brings tears to my eyes, it really does," said Shugart.

Paloma Valenzuela is widely known for being this years Junior Spirit of Fiesta. But it's her heart that's just as big as her dance performances that won her the title.

"I wanted to make a difference for her," said Valenzuela.

The youth programs not only help families but it also helps young people develop life skills.

"We found that by supporting these youths and focusing on philanthropy that they are really learning some great leadership and goal setting," said Shugart.

Valenzuela plans to raise more money to help her friend in others in the coming months.

"This year we are going to do it again we did a bake sale, and I think this year we might do a bake sale again," said Valenzuela.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation will be holding their Golden Ribbon Campaign fundraiser this September 1st through September 30th. The Gold Ribbon Luncheon will be held September 25th at Four Season Biltmore Resort in Santa Barbara.