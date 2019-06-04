News

Santa Barbara Polo club members mourn horse euthanized after match

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 11:41 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A polo match was halted on Sunday at the Santa Barbara Polo and Raquet Club, when a horse showed signs of distress.

The horse was taken away by an onsite horse ambulance, there are unconfirmed reports that the horse broke a leg.

The General Manager of the Polo and Raquet Club, David Sigman, did not confirm the nature of the injury.

However, we did reach out to him, and he issued a statement Monday saying:

"As soon as officials noticed the horse was in distress, play was stopped and the onsite horse ambulance went onto the field with the onsite veterinarian to treat the horse immediately. The horse was taken from the field to the clinic onsite for treatment, and because of the nature of the injury, it was determined that the best course of action was humane euthanasia. We are deeply saddened by the loss of this horse, this kind of event is rare in the sport, and it is heartbreaking for everyone. We take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our horses and players in this sport."

