Santa Barbara police searching for missing teen

Call 911 with information.

Call 911 with information.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, 15-year-old Angelica Guadalupe Esparza left her grandparent's home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Her whereabouts are unknown but she may be at Stearns Wharf, the lower east side of Santa Barbara, or Ortega Park. She has no phone, no computer, or money on her.

She is 5-feet-3-inches tall, last seen wearing a black t-shirt with "Santa Barbara" written on the front, an "805" backpack, blue jeans, and black Vans style shoes. She is considered "at risk" due to her age, police said.

Call 911 if found or you have information about Esparza’s whereabouts.