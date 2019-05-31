News

Santa Barbara police searching for missing teen

15-year-old considered "at risk."

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 08:08 AM PDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:19 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, 15-year-old Angelica Guadalupe Esparza left her grandparent's home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Her whereabouts are unknown but she may be at Stearns Wharf, the lower east side of Santa Barbara, or Ortega Park. She has no phone, no computer, or money on her.

She is 5-feet-3-inches tall, last seen wearing a black t-shirt with "Santa Barbara" written on the front, an "805" backpack, blue jeans, and black Vans style shoes. She is considered "at risk" due to her age, police said.

Call 911 if found or you have information about Esparza’s whereabouts.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019
Wikimedia

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019

On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Most 'grizzled' actors working today
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Most 'grizzled' actors working today

9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

World's most popular theme parks
Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

World's most popular theme parks

Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

On this day: May 30
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: May 30

Cannes Film Festival 2019
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cannes Film Festival 2019

A look inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A look inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park

Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas
Copyright 2019 CNN

Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas

19 best places to travel for Summer 2019

19 best places to travel for Summer 2019

The life of John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

The life of John F. Kennedy

On this day: May 29
U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 29

10 essential health tips for seniors
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

10 essential health tips for seniors

On this day: May 28
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: May 28

Best electronica artists of all time
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Best electronica artists of all time

18 best states for summer road trips
iStock / Bosca78

18 best states for summer road trips