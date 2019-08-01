Santa Barbara Police Searching for At-Risk Missing Adult

Courtesy, SBPD

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing at-risk adult.

Police say 18-year-old Marc "Anthony" Flores walked away from home around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night without his medication, he is insulin-dependent. They say he is developmentally disabled, and may act more like a 10-year-old.

He is described at 5'6", weighing around 160lbs.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Santa Barbara Police Department, or 9-1-1.