Santa Barbara police investigate jewelry store robbery

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating a jewelry store robbery Saturday.

Patco Jewelry located at 316 East Haley Street was robbed just before noon as the store was open for business.

Several suspects stormed into the store and took jewelry and cash. Police said the suspects were armed.

There were several employees and customers inside of the store when the robbery happened and someone called 911.

"The suspects fled the area, we believe in a vehicle most likely heading towards the US 101," said Lt. Aaron Baker.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Authorities are working with the store to assess how the value of the stolen items and how much cash was taken.

Police believe the area is still safe.

"This is still a very safe community to be in," said Lt. Baker.

Investigators are currently looking at surveillance video for clues to help track down the suspects.