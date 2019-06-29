News

Santa Barbara plastic straw ban among new laws taking effect July 1st

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 07:06 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 07:06 PM PDT

SB plastic straw ban among July's new laws

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As the month of July begins, several new laws are going into effect across California.

One in Santa Barbara already got a lot of attention last year.

The city's ban on single use plastic straws, stirrers and cutlery takes effect Monday, July 1. Santa Barbara City Council approved the ordinance last fall. Its goal is to keep plastic trash off the beach and out of the ocean.

Under the ordinance, businesses will still be able to provide plastic straws to those who need them because of a medical condition.

The ordinance applies to businesses that serve food and not the retail purchase of plastic straws. Those who violate the rule will be hit with a fine, but no felony or misdemeanor charges.

Like most bars and restaurants across the city, Shoreline Cafe has already transitioned to biodegradable straws. Management says customers are getting used to the change. 

"We haven't had plastic anything for about a year now," general manager Cameron Pyles said. "I think people are more aware of what we're trying to do or what everyone's trying to do with being more environmentally conscious."

Many places now offer paper-based straws. Others are investing in biodegradable plastic lookalikes.

"They don't disintegrate in a smoothie," says Jessica Townsend, manager at the Mesa's Blenders in the Grass store. "You can't drink a smoothie out of a cardboard straw very well."

Across the entire state, summer road trips will get pricier. Another statewide gas tax kicks in Monday, adding nearly six cents per gallon. 

The tax is part of a law raising money for road repairs. A measure that would have repealed the gas taxes was on last November's ballot, but did not pass.

"Well, it's just part of the economy today," driver John Guidice said while filling up his truck. "Just part of what we have to deal with."

Among the other new laws taking effect in California: mandatory background checks for those who buy ammunition.

Companies will now also have to tell people if they are speaking to an automated system, online or on the phone. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat
Rick Shine/CNN

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat

On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

15 things your feet say about your health
iStock/LisaIson

15 things your feet say about your health

Top 20 funniest female 'SNL' alumnae
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 20 funniest female 'SNL' alumnae

World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019
Pexels

World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters
JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters

On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings