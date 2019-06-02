News

Santa Barbara Newcomers host picnic by Mission Rose Garden

Newcomers Club hosts picnic by Mission Rose Garden

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -
Members of the Santa Barbara Opera performed for a posh picnic near the Mission Rose Garden on Saturday evening.

Members of the Santa Barbara Newcomers Club organized the event and said the weather didn't put a damper on their French inspired dinner en blanc.

Former club president Allison Paolino said, "Everyone goes crazy to make it elegant,"

 The diners wore white and the best dressed won white orchids/

Current club president Elaine Eilman said the club that welcomes people to community is 100 percent volunteer."

There are more than 700 members who are considered newcomers for up to three years.

For information visit,  https://sbnewcomers.org
 

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

