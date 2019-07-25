Santa Barbara musician helps homeless after dispute with Florida city

Emmy honored musician Parry Gripp from Santa Barbara tells West Palm Beach Florida to stop using his music to deter the homeless. He follows up with a large donation to homeless services. (Courtesy photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An honored Santa Barbara musician is helping the homeless 3000 miles away after a dispute with the City of West Palm Beach, Florida over one of his whimsical songs.

Parry Gripp, who performs with the band Nerf Herder, is known for his short witty songs and jingles including the 2012 catchy foodie tune, "it's raining tacos."

West Palm Beach recently started playing specific songs apparently to deter the homeless from gathering in one part of town, a decision that came as a surprise for Gripp.

He said his song was for kids, and not to be involved in a social issue in that city.

After his attorney contacted the city, Gripp has been told by West Palm Beach the song is no longer being played.

Grip said something needs to be done for the homeless there, but blaring his taco song is not the answer.

He is also backing up his message with a donation of $3000 to three organizations that help the homeless.

Gripp is a daytime Emmy award winner.