Santa Barbara moves experimental housing program to downtown in hopes to lure developers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The city of Santa Barbara is hoping to revitalize downtown while at the same time bring more housing availability to renters with a moderate income in the area.

They are focusing an experimental housing program to the area in hopes it will help.

"Where we are talking about now is to incentivize in the heart of downtown on State Street," said Santa Barbara City Planner Renee Brooke.

A new economic study has pointed the city to make a plan that could both revitalize downtown and bring in more developers.

One of the programs efforts includes amendments that would allow developers to build more units.

"Right now you can't get 63 dwelling units per acre downtown, it's only 27 units per acre and that's just not feasible for a developer to build at that density," said Brooke.

The city is also discussing doing away with a current requirement that a parking space must be built per unit to make developing downtown more appealing.

"To have so much of it dedicated to parking, you just can't have as many housing units," said Brooke

Some residents voiced concerns that if no parking is provided for new housing, more congestion might occur.

"We are looking at how we can prevent that. Or provide a parking space for them in one of the city's parking spaces, but they would just pay for that separately," said Brooke.

The city hired consultants who did an economic study that they said supports the need for more housing downtown.

"We have about a third of too much retail space. That space needs to be repurposed for housing, or creative office space, bring more people downtown," said Senior Assistant to the City Administrator Nina Johnson.

The programs had success in other areas around Santa Barbara attracting developers to build around 250 units so far.



"I think a real message here is for our property owners and commercial real estate professionals to start seeing other uses with their spaces that have been used as retail for so long," said Brooke.

The city did a survey on what residents think which will be out this fall. They are in talks with plans to potentially hold additional workshops to get residents input.

The results of the economic study will be presented this coming Thursday at City Hall at 4pm.

The city hopes to put in place amendments for developers to have more units per acres a year from now.