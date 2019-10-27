Santa Barbara Fire rescue ocean diver who got tangled in kelp

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescued an ocean diver on Sunday.

Fire Officials responded to multiple 911 calls for the ocean diver in distress near 1000 Steps.

The solo lobster diver became tangled in kelp while ascending. Officials named this accident the "Cruz Incident".

Three engines, a truck company, a Battalion Chief and a Harbor Patrol boat responded to the incident.

The City Fire Rescue swimmer immediately began to make his way down the stairs to the water.

Three good Samaritans Henry Oh, Chris Orth, and Kyle Sieglein swam out from the shore and helped the diver.

At the same time, an unidentified already in the water paddle boarder also made his way over to help.

City Fire Rescue Swimmer Firefighter Billgren arrived to secure 24 year-old Correll Rambo, his gear, and safely bring the diver to shore.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department would like to give thanks to the quick actions of citizens for their role in rescuing Mr. Rambo.