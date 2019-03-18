Santa Barbara Courthouse vigil held in honor of the victims of the New Zealand Terror Attack

Santa Barbara Courthouse vigil in honor of New Zealand Terror Attack. (Photo: Alys Martinez/KEYT)

Santa Barbara Courthouse vigil in honor of New Zealand Terror Attack. (Photo: Alys Martinez/KEYT)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More than 100 people gathered at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens to take part in a vigil in honor of the victims of the Terror Attack in New Zealand on Sunday.

Several leaders of Interfaith groups spoke at the vigil about uniting against hate and violence.

The event was organized by Yama Niazi of the non-profit organization called The Blessed Tree.

"I think today's vigil is something that the entire community felt a great loss and remember the victims help share positive feelings...bring communities together," said Niazi.

Some people in the audience held signs with the names and faces of the 50 victims killed in the tragedy.

