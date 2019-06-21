Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department welcomes new K9 Chop

Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Department introduces Chop

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - For the second time in eight months, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is introducing a new K9 unit.

German shepherd Chop and his handler Deputy Shane Moore greeted members of the community at Tuckers Grove Park near Goleta on Thursday.

Chop and Moore have been on patrol for about three months, after five weeks of training. Chop is nearly two years old. He is replacing K9 Aco, who retired earlier this year.

Chop and fellow K9 Duke—who joined last fall—come to the department thanks to a donation from Reece and Christine Duca of Carpinteria.

Years ago, the Ducas saw a Sheriff's Department K9 unit enter their backyard and apprehend two suspects on the run who were hiding under the deck. They came away from the event so impressed that they decided to donate to the Sheriff's Benevolent Posse's Project Deputy Dog Program.

That donation allowed Chop to join the department. The Ducas named him after a close family friend.

"Christine has really been kind of the lead on this," Reece said. "We just felt this is one of the things we can do for the community that just has a huge widespread impact."

Deputy Moore has been with the Sheriff's Department since 2013. He says he started helping K9 handlers before falling in love with the position and working with the dogs. He says Chop is the "greatest partner [he's] ever had."

"Oh he's awesome," Moore said. "Always attentive. Always watching. Always wants to play. And he loves to work. So it makes me a better deputy…. we had a couple of surrenders, people that otherwise maybe would want to fight with law enforcement. And he shows up in the back of the car, a couple of barks or get him out of the car. And now, everyone just wants to comply. So we're lucky to have him."

Chop and Moore spend all of their time together at work and at home. Moore had to learn German in order to give Chop his commands.

Moore also says the K9 program gives law enforcement an added dimension that deputies would not have alone.

"[The dogs are] great for us," Moore said. "They do things we could never do. Find people that we would never otherwise be able to find. And you combine their nose with their need and want to work, and it's really a great asset for the department and the community."

Chop is the fourth Patrol K9 in the county, with North County and South County each using two.