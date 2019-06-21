News

Santa Barbara County Sheriff introduces new K-9 patrol team

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 07:21 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 06:44 PM PDT

Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office introduces new K9

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office introduced the county's fourth K-9 patrol team during a meet-and-greet at Tucker's Grove Park today. 

The new German Shepherd, Duke, is two years old and officially started work last week after several weeks of training with his handler, Deputy Brian Scott.

The Sheriff's Benevolent Posse's Project Deputy Dog program helped fund the new K-9. Reece and Christine Duca of Carpinteria gave the largest donation and had the honor of naming Duke. The Ducas were inspired to donate after seeing a County Sheriff K-9 find suspected criminals hiding on their property.

Deputy Scott and Duke will primarily work in North County but will rotate with the other K9 units to make sure the entire county is covered.

Deputy Scott says he's thankful to be a K-9 handler for the first time.

"It's a great relationship and it's a great bond," says Scott, who has been with the County Sheriff's Office since 2007. "[Duke] stays at home with me. He's got his own kennel. And when I put on the uniform in the morning and go to work, he's jumping at the door and ready to go."

Duke is from Germany originally and responds to Scott's hand signals and signals in German. Duke will continue training throughout his career and will eventually be trained in bomb detection.

