Santa Barbara County OEM provides update on storm evacuations

Santa Barbara OEM provides update on storm evacuations

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY - The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is asking residents who live in burn area evacuation zones to leave the area by 10 a.m.

Tuesday morning on "The Morning News" OEM Director Rob Lewin said the storm has increased in forecasted intensity and rain rates have gone well above the debris flow threshold.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are going door-to-door to notify people of the risk if they decide to stay behind.

The First Alert Weather Center is forecasting a Flash Flood Watch that takes effect at 8 a.m. for Santa Barbara County. This means areas could see rock and debris flows even if they aren't in a recent burn ares. Although burn scars are most at risk.

To find out if your home is in a Debris Flow Risk Zone visit: ReadySBC.org